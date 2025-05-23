Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.