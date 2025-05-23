Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.77 and traded as high as C$26.45. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$26.34, with a volume of 181,673 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 87.28%.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.
