Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.77 and traded as high as C$26.45. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$26.34, with a volume of 181,673 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 87.28%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

