WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

