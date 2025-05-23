Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 611.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 370,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,309,000 after buying an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.