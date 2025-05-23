Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,015 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 440.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

