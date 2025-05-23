Waverly Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $137.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

