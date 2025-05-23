Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 379.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after buying an additional 3,678,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $406,728,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,185 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $173.91 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.79 and a 52-week high of $179.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

