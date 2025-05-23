Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 3,790 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,308.85. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

