Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 2,218 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,436,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 873,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

WTRG stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

