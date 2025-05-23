Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 227.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,710 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

