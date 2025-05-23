Vega Investment Solutions Invests $2.32 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. Danaher makes up about 1.9% of Vega Investment Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $187.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.56 and its 200 day moving average is $216.16. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

