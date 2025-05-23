Vega Investment Solutions Acquires Shares of 8,000 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

