Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given a $76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after buying an additional 1,094,134 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after buying an additional 859,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,605,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

