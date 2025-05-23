UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 387,604 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,604 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $199,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after acquiring an additional 425,142 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after acquiring an additional 346,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

