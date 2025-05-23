TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $154.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.