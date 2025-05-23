Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

