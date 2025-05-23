Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,148 BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTRE. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTRE opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

