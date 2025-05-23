Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,349.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,362 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $44.72 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

