Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Chevron by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $151.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.