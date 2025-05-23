STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $238,836,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $223,987,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in STERIS by 4,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $243.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.00. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.96.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

