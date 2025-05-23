Sprott (NYSE:SII) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 104404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $20,936,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $7,039,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sprott by 757.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 163,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 2,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 153,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

