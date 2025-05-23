Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
Semler Scientific Price Performance
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth $46,502,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,813,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,928,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,122,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 160,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
