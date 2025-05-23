Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

SMLR opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth $46,502,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,813,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,928,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,122,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 160,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

