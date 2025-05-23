Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 1.8%

RDN opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Radian Group has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Radian Group stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.