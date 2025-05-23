Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.97 ($0.07). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,162,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QED

Quadrise Stock Up 0.9%

Quadrise Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.26. The stock has a market cap of £90.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.83.

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.