Q2 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,655,000 after buying an additional 1,175,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,794.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,159,000 after buying an additional 871,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,482,000 after buying an additional 851,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

