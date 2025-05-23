Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 940.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

