Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:PNW opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

