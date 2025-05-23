PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.87 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

