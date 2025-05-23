Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $12.11 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.66 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

