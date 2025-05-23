Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $713.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $718.44.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $656.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $933,089,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

