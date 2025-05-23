Pacific Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

