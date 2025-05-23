Pacific Point Advisors LLC Invests $776,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,592,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day moving average is $192.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.