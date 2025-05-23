Pacific Point Advisors LLC Invests $533,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after acquiring an additional 392,059 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,803,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,888,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after acquiring an additional 136,586 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,347 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $341.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.30 and a 200 day moving average of $332.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.