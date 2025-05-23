Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

