OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,178 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 103,799 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 838.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 157,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $274,557.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,686.80. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OSW. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

