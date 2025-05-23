Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of ODFL opened at $163.60 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

