Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 199 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,772 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $25,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.9%

DKS stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.