Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.11 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,624,391.32. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $35,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,222.48. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.