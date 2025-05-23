Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,865 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of United States Steel worth $24,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,791,000 after acquiring an additional 186,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,790,000 after acquiring an additional 929,762 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,242,000 after acquiring an additional 174,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE X opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

