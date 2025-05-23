Novem Group Buys Shares of 750 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Novem Group bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,571,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,647,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,701,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $482.26 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $538.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

