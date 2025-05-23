Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after buying an additional 1,282,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,908,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Campbell’s by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,044 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Campbell’s by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 837,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 625,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell’s by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 579,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

