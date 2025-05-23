Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $309,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135,318 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 258,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,996 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 474,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $10.09 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

