Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 516.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 1.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,439,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $194,208,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $230.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.16. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $237.30.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

View Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.