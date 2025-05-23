Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.8%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,040. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,503,000 after buying an additional 214,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.