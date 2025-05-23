Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLUE. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $249.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $84.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, Director Chandra P. Leo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

