Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,857,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,146,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,481,000 after buying an additional 63,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.46.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.