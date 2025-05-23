Millennium Management LLC Purchases 159,769 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

