Millennium Management LLC Makes New $14.74 Million Investment in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,066,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,560,000. Robert Bosch GmbH acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,768,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Hesai Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 183,417 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 2,704.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 504,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 486,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Hesai Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

