Millennium Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 638,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at $589,413. This trade represents a 25.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBS. Wall Street Zen cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

