Millennium Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,290 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $117.85 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.